Pete from Hereford told the Chronicle, “Where I come from it’s a flat as a pancake, so I like to visit Aber and get up the mountains whenever the missus lets me. The Skirrid has always been my fave, but I don’t remember seeing paragliders up here before. They’re no bother and it was fun to watch. I’ve never fancied flying myself, but each to their own. I know people joke about shooting them out of the sky like pheasants but to me that’s just spiteful and ignorant. I’ve got no problem with them. Drones on the other hand are a pet hate of mine and whenever I see one I’ll chuck rocks at it.”