A MEETING to decide if a 5,000-guest music festival on the Welsh border can go-head, has been postponed.
The organisers of GemFest, an ‘eclectic range of electronic dance music’ are planning for it to be held over the weekend between June 13 and 16 on farmland near the hamlet of Walterstone in Herefordshire and Pandy in Monmouthshire.
However the Herefordshire Licensing Committee, which was due to meet on Thursday, April 17 to decide if the event can be licensed, has now been cancelled with a new date put forward of May 2.
The new festival venue spans the River Monnow, which forms the English-Welsh border, with the licensable activities, alcohol sales, late-night food and drink, live and recorded music, being on the Herefordshire side.