And although it’s a somewhat tenuous link to a ‘dead hedge’, I feel compelled to recommend a beautiful little book I have just read (thank you to Diana for the borrow). A Beginner’s Guide to Dying is written by Simon Boas and is possibly the most humorous, heart warming and heart wrenching, beautiful book you will ever read. It was written and compiled after one of Simon’s columns for the Jersey Gazette went viral. That particular column is included – and elaborated upon – and you’ll see why it touched so many people. It’s a short book – and there’s a reason for that, which I won’t spoil. Not only will this little book give you a new perspective on dying but also on living. And, as well as Simon’s personal thoughts and experiences, it has a very touching, and enlightening section about how to treat someone who is dying.