Watching the VE celebrations on TV and listening to those who remember the war and VE Day is humbling, so many went through so much. It is great that their stories are being told and a reminder to us all to ask those who we are lucky enough to have with us ‘what were you doing on VE Day, how did you celebrate the end of the war?’ I will certainly be asking my parents so I can capture how it was for them. So, today keep this is mind, never miss a chance to have 'that conversation', ask the questions and embrace the stories of others, for you may well regret it when the opportunity is no longer there.