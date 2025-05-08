Today as I sit writing this on the 80th Anniversary of VE Day I celebrate my wonderful Grandad who served in the army in the Second World War. He would never talk about his experiences and today I realise he went through PTSD on his return. He passed when I was sixteen so I never got the chance to really listen to his stories as he seemingly listening to mine here in this photo - looking at the photo gives me great joy as we were really close, in fact looking at it I think I can count him as of my first audiences, whatever I was telling him was clearly interested.
As I reflect today on the missed conversations with my Grandad, at sixteen I guess I was more interested in other things than sitting to listen to other’s stories such was the limited one I had at that time, I realise that there have been many missed conversations I wish I had spent time to enjoy.
Looking back on the family and friends that have passed I think of the questions I would have asked, the interest I would have shown and the joy I missed in not taking the time and opportunity to have more conversations about them and their lives.
The crux of the talks I give today through my work are all about my story and I have to say the majority of talks I attend and listen to the ones where people talk about their life experiences are always the best. As a child I am guessing a lot of us fondly remember stories, books indeed were my favourite pastime, my childhood memories are filled with bedtime stories amongst them many about the mouse that ate all the cake (one made up by my dear dad), my nan’s poems and my mum sharing her words of wisdom. I count myself very lucky.
How often do you sit with others whether family or friends and really get to know the person whose journey through life has been made of their experiences? How much do you know about your ancestors and the part they played in the world we live in today? How many times when having a cuppa with a friend do you reminisce about the path you have travelled together and indeed what was their life before you? It really is food for thought.
Watching the VE celebrations on TV and listening to those who remember the war and VE Day is humbling, so many went through so much. It is great that their stories are being told and a reminder to us all to ask those who we are lucky enough to have with us ‘what were you doing on VE Day, how did you celebrate the end of the war?’ I will certainly be asking my parents so I can capture how it was for them. So, today keep this is mind, never miss a chance to have 'that conversation', ask the questions and embrace the stories of others, for you may well regret it when the opportunity is no longer there.