Bailey Park was a hub of youthful energy and talent on Saturday, July 8, as the IYE Festival took place amidst rain, thunder and lightning.
Organised by the 7Corners Centre, the annual Integrated Youth Event proved the weather couldn’t dampen the spirit and enthusiasm of the young performers and volunteers.
Despite the downpour, the festival unfolded as planned, with youngsters taking to the stage to display their skills.
Ange Sampson, the manager of 7Corners Centre, commended the performers for braving the elements.
“It rained a lot, but it didn’t stop play,” said Ange. “The dancers expressed their concerns, but they still gave it their all. It was just lovely. We all did exactly what we wanted to do, regardless of the weather.
“This was the first year we experienced rain like that but we are crazy enough to do it all again next year.”
The 7Corners Centre, a project funded by the Bridge to Cross Charitable Trust is dedicated to providing a safe and supportive space for young people, fostering personal development, and offering help in times of crisis.