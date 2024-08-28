This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions will start with moderate rain nearby, and the temperature will be a cool 20°C.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, it will become sunny with the temperature dropping slightly to 17°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to being cloudy with sunny spells, starting at a slightly cooler 19°C.
In the afternoon, expect moderate rain nearby with the temperature holding steady at 19°C.
Overall, the day will be cooler and cloudier compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 19°C to 19°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of sunny and partly cloudy conditions.
Temperatures will fluctuate slightly, starting from a cooler 9°C in the early hours to reaching highs of 22°C.
This indicates a gradual warming trend with plenty of sunshine interspersed with some cloudy spells.
This article was automatically generated