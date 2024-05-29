This morning in Abergavenny, we're looking at a cool start with a temperature of 13°C.
No need to worry about any precipitation, as there's none expected.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 15°C.
Again, no precipitation is expected, so it should be a dry day overall.
Tomorrow morning, temperatures will be slightly cooler than today, with a forecast of 12°C.
No rain is expected in the morning.
In the afternoon, the temperature will again reach 15°C.
However, unlike today, there is a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the temperature will hover around 12°C.
Scattered showers are expected throughout the week.
So, keep those umbrellas handy!
This article was automatically generated