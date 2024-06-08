This morning in Abergavenny, we're looking at a temperature of 13°C.
There is no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain consistent at 13°C.
Again, there is no chance of scattered showers so it will be a dry day overall.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly cooler at 12°C.
There is no sign of any rain, so it will be a dry start to the day.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 14°C.
Again, no scattered showers are expected.
For the rest of the week, we can expect temperatures to range between 9°C and 11°C.
There will be a slight chance of scattered showers, so keep that in mind when planning your week.
Overall, it looks like we have a fairly consistent and dry week ahead in Abergavenny.
This article was automatically generated