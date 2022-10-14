Amatsu therapy combines ancient Japanese ‘hands on’ therapeutic techniques with modern research and works with the body’s soft tissues including muscles, tendons and ligaments as well as rebalancing other key mechanical and energetic structures such as the spine, joints and bones. By bringing the body back into balance, Amatsu empowers the body to heal itself. It provides effective long-lasting results for a wide range of symptoms as Frozen Shoulder, Tennis / Golfers elbow, Migraines, Whiplash, Sciatica, Back Pain just to name a few. In my treatments I combine physical treatment with acupuncture. This amplifies the benefits of both techniques on their own and gives lasting treatment results.