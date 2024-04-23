This morning in Abergavenny, we're looking at a cool start to the day with a temperature of 6°C.
There's no indication of any rain, so it's looking like a dry start to the day.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a maximum of 9°C.
Again, we're not expecting any rain, so it should remain dry throughout the day.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with the temperature around 6°C.
There's no rain predicted for the morning.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will increase to a maximum of 9°C.
Just like today, we're not expecting any rain.
For the rest of the week, we're seeing a general trend of cool temperatures.
The minimum temperature will be around 6°C and the maximum will be 8°C.
There's a chance of scattered showers throughout the week, so do keep that in mind.
This article was automatically generated