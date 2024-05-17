This morning in Abergavenny, we are expecting a warm start to the day with temperatures around 14°C.
There will be no chance of rain and it will be a sunny start to the day.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to a comfortable 17°C.
Again, there will be no chance of rain and the sun will continue to shine brightly.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with temperatures around 14°C.
There will be no chance of rain and the sun will be out.
In the afternoon, temperatures will drop slightly to 15°C.
Despite the slight drop in temperature, it will remain dry and sunny.
For the rest of the week, temperatures will range between 11°C and 13°C.
The general trend will be towards cooler temperatures.
Despite the cooler temperatures, it will remain dry with no chance of rain.
The sun will continue to make regular appearances throughout the week.
This article was automatically generated