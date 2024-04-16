This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 8°C.
It will be quite cloudy, but no rain is anticipated.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 8°C.
The clouds will give way to sunny spells, providing a pleasant change in the sky.
No rain is expected for the rest of the day.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit cooler, around 6°C.
The sky will be clear with plenty of sunshine to start the day.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 7°C.
Despite the sunny start, there will be scattered showers later in the day.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will fluctuate between a cool 5°C and a slightly warmer 10°C.
The sky will be a mix of sun and clouds, providing a bit of variety in the sky.
No significant rainfall is expected.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a fairly typical week in Abergavenny.
Remember to keep a light jacket handy and perhaps an umbrella for those scattered showers.
