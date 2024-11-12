Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire that happened in Abergavenny on Sunday, November 10.
The fire, at the back of The Magic Cottage Charity Shop on Frogmore Street, was reported to police at around 8.35pm.
No injuries have been reported at this time but due to safety concerns, and the risk of potential further collapse of the building, cordons are still in place.
Partners continue to work together in an effort to minimise the impact whilst ensuring public safety, which police have stated as the “priority”.
Experts are carrying out a review of the structure of the building and cordons will be reviewed throughout the day to try and open any streets where possible, as soon as it is safe to do so.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police, extended their thanks to the community for their cooperation, adding: “We understand the closures are having a significant impact on local businesses and we thank them, and residents, for their co-operation at this difficult time.”
At the moment the following roads remain closed:
- Frogmore Street
- Baker Street
- Princes Street
Gwent Police is working with the fire service as they further investigate the cause of the fire.
Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to call 101, or direct message Gwent Police on social media, quoting 2400375539.