Visitors to the Abergavenny Food Festival this weekend will be able to enjoy a free shuttle bus service between the station and town centre.
Transport for Wales has confirmed it will be running a service for visitors who will be arriving by rail on Saturday September 20 and Sunday September 21, as the town’s car parks are expected to be busy throughout the weekend.
While the entrance to the food festival is only a ten minute walk from Abergavenny station, the added provision will help to make the event more accessible to people.
Visitors are also able to make their entire journey by bus, with the bus station just a five minute walk away from the town centre.
