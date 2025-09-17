A search is underway for a missing man from Pontypool, with police officers concerned for his welfare.
33-year-old Lewis Prosser was last seen in the Pontnewynydd area of Pontypool on Sunday September 14 at around 8am, but has links to Abergavenny and Monmouth.
He is described as being of slim build, has brown hair and is roughly 5ft 9in tall. Lewis also has several tattoos, including a distinct floral design on the right side of his forehead.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, send us a direct message on social media or visit our website, quoting log 2500296214.
