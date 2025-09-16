Harvest season has come earlier than expected for some this year, owing to the driest summer on record, and festivities are now underway at White Castle Vineyards and Winery.
It has certainly been a summer to remember for Robb and Nicola, having been desperately in need of rain, and now it seems the heavens don’t know when to stop!
The team seized a window of opportunity to begin harvest on Tuesday September 16 which is earlier than in previous years.
Grape analysis is promising though, with the Siegerrebe being first through the destemmer and press for 2025. Hot on its heels will be the robust Rondo of which produces a classic red wine.
This year marks the second year of processing the fruits of the team’s labour on home turf, at white Castle vineyards and winery.
Coming off the back of a busy and successful summer, visitors have praised the attraction for their tours of the vineyard and winery. But now those who work all year round to make the business a success will start to bring in this year’s crop.
“Summer has brought us so many wonderful visitors — new faces and familiar friends — and our winery tours have truly been the highlight of their visit,” said Robb Merchant, owner and director at White Castle Vineyard.
“Visitors have also taken the time to thank us for their visitor experience by putting pen to paper.”
“Visitor feedback has been fantastic, and we can confidently say it’s been well worth the wait,” Robb said.
“We are proud producers of Welsh wine, where provenance and integrity remain at the heart of everything we do.”
