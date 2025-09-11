Abergavenny Food Festival

Andi Oliver is one of Britain’s best-loved TV personalities. Currently she presents the BBC’s Great British Menu and appears with daughter Miquita on Celebrity Gogglebox. Since her early days with Neneh Cherry fronting post-punk band Rip, Rig + Panic in the 80’s, Andi has worked continuously in food, music or broadcasting. Sometimes all at once! She has never lost her warmth, generosity, and the respect of her colleagues. As she says, “I just do things that I love, and always have, whether or not it has led to success or money. I don’t know how else to live, honestly. I’ve tried doing things I don’t love; I’m always shit at it.”