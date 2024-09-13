FOUR brothers made history turning out in the same Abergavenny Quins rugby side last week.
Sam, Lloyd, Rhys and Owen Phillips – sons of Ernie and Helen – have played at every level for the club going back 20 years.
And although a strong Caldicot team with lots of 1st XV players won 41-7, it was a remarkable occasion for club and family.
Abergavenny RFC posted: "It must be a club first: four brothers playing for the same team.
“Sam, Lloyd, Rhys and Owen Philips made history together this weekend for the Quins, and best of all, they’ve all played at the club since under 8s.
"Well played fellas, the club is lucky to have you all representing it."