Ioan is ten and a loving big brother to his six-year-old little sister, Gwenna (not their real names). Ioan is an inquisitive and imaginative child who loves nature and being outdoors. He likes watching nature documentaries and learning about the natural world. He also loves reading, playing Minecraft (he is particularly good at building complex houses which he is very proud of) and is a big fan of Marvel superheroes especially Spiderman and Ironman. His current foster carer says Ioan is a clever, happy and healthy little boy who loves to feel part of things and feels very hurt when he gets left out. Gwenna loves her big brother very much. Gwenna’s foster carer describe her as a happy child who is smart, funny and loving. Gwenna enjoys playing outside and being in nature like her brother. One of her favourite things to do is to snuggle up on the sofa with her foster carer and eat popcorn and watch films. At the moment Gwenna is worried because she doesn’t understand everything that has happened or what is going to happen next.