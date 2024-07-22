This summer, Cadw is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a spectacular lineup of events across Wales.
Whether you’re a history buff, a family looking for fun activities, or are simply eager to explore Wales’ storied past, Cadw’s summer schedule has something for everyone.
Cadw’s mission for the past 40 years has been to preserve Wales’ historic places and inspire current and future generations to connect with the nation’s rich cultural heritage. Over these years, Cadw has so far safeguarded over 130 historical sites, ensuring that visitors can enjoy these locations now and for years to come.
If you’re a family looking to explore Cadw locations, children go free with any adult membership. Cadw memberships offer free event entry and unlimited access all year round, to all of its sites, offering a unique way to explore Wales’ rich heritage
Here are 40 unique events to experience visit this summer as Cadw celebrates its 40th anniversary:
Explore the flora and fauna of Caerphilly Castle’s with nature themed crafts and activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Visit Caerphilly Castle for a varied day of grandeur and opulence as you adventure around the castle’s walls and enjoy the different activities on offer.
Join Conwy's longest-serving jester, Erwyd le Fol, at the castle every Friday during the school summer holidays for medieval family fun, featuring juggling and comedy for all ages.
Attend a fun fantasy-themed weekend with dragon training, dancing with a princess, dragon meet-and-greets, entertainment shows, free crown crafting, and more!
Join local artist Sara Holden for a fun and educational willow weaving workshop using medieval techniques, where participants of all ages and abilities can create and decorate their unique designs to take home.
Laugharne Castle hosts a Living History weekend where visitors can experience medieval village life and witness civil war armour and weapon demonstrations.
All events at Castell Coch are ticketed; this is due to the limited number of visitors that can be accommodated at the castle.
Join Cadw in reconstructing the Victorian excavations of Castell Coch of the 1800s. Uncover with your own hands a range of Medieval treasures and learn to record these items in their archaeological context and practice methods that are still used today.
Visit Castell Coch for a day of crown making, a traditional Punch and Judy show, castle tours, fun games for the family and face-painting.
With flying displays, learn how birds of prey were used by their lords during the time of the medieval castles, and visit the ferrets to find out their role in hunting.
Meet the ancestor of every monarch since Edward IV, and find out her links to Raglan Castle. Adult only event 16+
A multi-historical period weekend of living history groups, with re-enactments and displays, wander the camps and immerse yourself in times past.
Witness flying displays of majestic birds of prey at Raglan Castle.
Tickets need to be booked online in advance for this event.
Enjoy a guided tour of Castell Oxwich, towering above the wide sweep of Oxwich Bay. A castle in name only, this hugely impressive Tudor manor house was the home of a gentry family looking to be movers and shakers in the 16th century.
Bring your own picnic and enjoy the beautiful surroundings with live music by the Whipperginnies, dancing, face painting, and lawn games.
Tretower Court and Castle hosts a range of activities across the summer – from arts and crafts, to trail challenges.
Learn all about the history of hawking and see these fantastic birds in flight.
Please note, no dogs will be allowed on the site during this event.
Find out about life in the Middle Ages, and join the 15th Century Household living history group as they take residence at Tretower.
Explore the world of medicine, surgery, dentistry and diseases through the ages with the Time Travelling Medicine Man.
Minstrel Tom shares all the insight into instruments and style of music from the 17th century, with plenty of opportunities to dance.
With a chance for a hands-on experience and a very close look at these birds of prey, learn all about the different birds and how they were used back in medieval times.
Come and meet these fierce men-at-arms and their families in the warmth of their camp near their homes in Wales and learn about their way of life and worship.
A chance to investigate this unique and important passage tomb which is not generally open to the public, and enjoy special access to view the ancient decorated stones.
Please book tickets online in advance.
Step inside 17th Century Rug Chapel and prepared to be wowed by its decorative flourishes.
Step back in time and learn what life was like as a monk in Tintern Abbey. Brother Thomas will share inside information about the monks’ rituals and responsibilities.
Living history, medieval re-enactment, displays and talks will transport the abbey back to its earliest days, to honour the life of Earl William Marshal and his influential spouse - as the Greatest Knight returns on the 801st anniversary of his wife’s death,
Explore the home of authoress Kate Roberts and find out more about the fascinating history of this restored building.
Please book tickets online in advance.
Experience medieval life within the walls of Castell Caernarfon, with combat displays, archery, dancing and demonstrations.
Visit the armourer's tent and examine the weapons and armour that the castle’s garrison used to protect themselves from attack. Learn what it takes to become a squire and how to progress to knighthood in the Middle Ages.
Event includes Mini Warriors Battle show – a have-a-go foam sword fun for all the family.
Action-packed days of dragons, crafting, characters, magic and more.
Particularly suitable for small children, bring a picnic and a rug and enjoy tales of bears and other enchanting animals, brought vividly to life through narration, music and song
Watch as the swift, nimble ferrets race each other around the castle and find out how they were used in the Middle Ages. You’ll be able to see a mix of majestic birds of prey; from falcons, red kites and the much-loved owl.
Visit Caerleon Roman Baths and dip your toe in the Summer Trail. Explore the remains of the immense natatio, or open-air swimming pool, that once held more than 80,000 gallons of water.
One of Wales’ hidden gems, Llangar Old Church is located in splendid isolation overlooking the River Dee. But what’s so valuable about it? Find out more on a guided tour.
Please book tickets online in advance .
Visit Britain’s finest town house of the golden Elizabethan age, and meet members of the household in residence to find out more about their lives. Multiple activities will be taking place, including dancing and traditional games.
Enjoy a guided tour of this Roman stronghold that passed into Welsh legend.
Please book tickets online in advance.
Experience one of the best-preserved abbeys in Wales and delve into its rich history with a guided tour.
Please book tickets online in advance.
Find out if you’ve got what it takes to be a medieval jester. From juggling and diablo, to plate spinning and tightrope walking, practice all the skills needed to entertain a medieval lord and lady.
Make your own patch of maille (chain mail) to take home with you, learning how it was made with the tools and techniques of the past.
Drop-in sessions every Wednesday during the school summer holidays for children to make something to play with in the castle, and then take home with them.
Experience the hustle and bustle of life during the English Civil War, with soldiers on guard and encampment showing everyday life, and weapon displays to enjoy.
There will be opportunities to try on armour and handle the weapons, and children can take part in drills to see what it takes to be a solider defending the castle.
For a full list of Cadw events over the summer holidays and admission information, visit Cadw’s website.