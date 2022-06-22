Food hygiene ratings handed to 38 Monmouthshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 38 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 21 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Coffee Pot at 12 Nevill Street, Abergavenny; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Cwtch Cafe at 58 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Sawyers Bar & Grill at Wales 1 Business Park, Newport Road, Caldicot; rated on May 27

• Rated 5: Fantastico at 61 Bridge Street, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: The Star Inn at Mamhilad, Pontypool, Monmouthshire; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: The White Hart Inn at Llangybi, Usk; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Cuppys Cwtch Ltd at 20 Church Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on May 13

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Magor Services, Magor, Monmouthshire; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Aslan's Fish Bar at 1-2 Priory Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Casa Bianca at 51 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Lodge Cafe & Bar (The) at Old Chepstow Road, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on April 12

• Rated 5: O Yes Pizza at Unit 2 Bulwark Road, Bulwark, Chepstow; rated on April 12

• Rated 5: The Old Station (Tea Room) at Old Station, Tintern, Chepstow; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Coffi Lab at 17 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Abergavenny Centre Community Kitchen at The Old School, Park Street, Abergavenny; rated on March 2

• Rated 4: Ambika Social at Linda Vista Garden, Tudor Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on May 12

• Rated 4: Domino's Pizza at 1 Lion Works, King Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on May 9

• Rated 4: Full Board Restaurant Ltd at 33 Newport Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on April 28

• Rated 4: Castle Inn at The Castle Inn, 7 Twyn Square, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on April 21

• Rated 3: The Cinnamon Tree at 23a Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on May 9

• Rated 1: Canton Kitchen at 62 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on May 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 12 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Boat Inn at The Back, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at High Street, Raglan, Usk; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: The Glascoed at Monkswood, Nr Usk; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Usk Athletic Social Club at Mill Lane, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: The Kings Head Hotel at 8 Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: The Two Brewers Ltd at The Two Brewers, Thornwell Road, Bulwark, Chepstow; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: The Coliseum at Lion Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on April 12

• Rated 4: The Carpenters Arms at Coed Y Paen, Pontypool; rated on May 12

• Rated 4: Coach & Horses at Coach And Horses, Welsh Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on March 22

• Rated 4: Hen & Chickens at 5-7 Flannel Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on February 3

• Rated 2: The Bellhanger at 9/10 St Marys Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on May 17

• Rated 0: Old Pandy Inn at The Old Pandy Inn, Pandy, Abergavenny; rated on March 29

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Queens Fish & Chips at Unit 4 Rockfield Road, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Burger King at Monmouth North Services, A40 Northbound, Monmouth; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Greggs at Monmouth North Services, A40 Northbound, Monmouth; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Cole's Confectionery at NP26; rated on May 24