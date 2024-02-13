New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Llanover Day Nursery at Old Llanover School, Llanover, Abergavenny; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: Latte Art at Main Street, Undy, Monmouthshire; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Pantri Jane at @ Together Works, Woodstock Way, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on January 13
• Rated 5: The Coffee Pot at 12 Nevill Street, Abergavenny; rated on January 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Golden Lion at Magor Square, Magor, Monmouthshire; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Great Western Bar & Grill at 24 Station Road, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on October 5
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Sushi Daily at Waitrose, 110-114 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Queens Fish & Chips at Unit 4 Rockfield Road, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on January 5
• Rated 2: Yummies at 1 - 2 Cinderhill Street, Monmouth; rated on January 4