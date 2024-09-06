This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are foggy with a temperature of 20°C.
In the afternoon, there will be light rain showers and the temperature will decrease slightly to 19°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be partly cloudy with a temperature of 19°C, marking a cool start compared to today.
By the afternoon, it will remain partly cloudy and the temperature will rise to 20°C.
Overall, the day will be cooler with temperatures ranging from 19°C to 20°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a mix of conditions starting with moderate rain and temperatures around 15°C in the early hours, moving to light rain showers throughout the day with temperatures peaking at 20°C.
The following day will see patchy rain nearby with a cooler start at 13°C in the morning, clearing up to sunny skies by midday and temperatures reaching up to 17°C.
However, the trend will shift as overcast conditions return, with temperatures starting at 12°C in the early morning and patchy rain nearby throughout the day, peaking at 18°C.
The general trend indicates fluctuating temperatures from 12°C to 18°C with varied conditions from moderate rain to sunny spells.
