This morning in Abergavenny, the area will experience foggy conditions with a morning temperature of 2°C.
In the afternoon, there will be light drizzle and the maximum temperature will reach 5°C.
Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will see light snow, making it slightly cooler than today with a morning temperature of 3°C.
The afternoon will be cloudy and the temperature will remain steady at 3°C throughout.
The overall conditions for the day will be cooler and cloudier compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 3°C to 3°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a shift towards clearer skies.
Temperatures will start at -3°C in the early hours, gradually warming up to a maximum of 1°C.
The weather will transition from overcast conditions to sunny skies, providing a brief respite from the colder, cloudier weather of the previous days.
This article was automatically generated