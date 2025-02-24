Monmouthshire County Council has successfully prosecuted a Newport resident for fly-tipping waste in Magor and operating without an appropriate waste carriers licence.
Mr Barla Price pleaded guilty to the offences and appeared in Newport Magistrates Court on the 12th of February 2025 for sentencing. The magistrates imposed a sentence of 18 weeks in custody, suspended for 12 months, and ordered Mr Price to pay costs of more than £1,700.
Fly-tipping is the illegal deposit of any waste on land. Fly-tipping can be dangerous, polluting land and waterways, costing taxpayers significant amounts to clear away. If you are caught, you can be prosecuted. The maximum penalty for fly-tipping is a £50,000 fine and/or five years imprisonment.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, County Councillor Angela Sandles, said, “Fly-tipping is a serious crime. It causes considerable eyesores, damages the environment and very substantial clean-up costs.
“We all need to be mindful of our duty of care to ensure we use a registered waste carrier when arranging for excess waste to be removed from our homes; if you don’t, you could be fined or prosecuted. Please remember:
C =heck (for a registered waste carrier)
A =ask (where your waste is going)
R =ecord (vehicle make and registration involved)
E =vidence (request a receipt for your records)”
A list of registered waste carriers can be found on the Natural Resources Wales https://naturalresources.wales/permits-and-permissions/check-for-a-permit-licence-or-exemption/?lang=en. If you have any doubts, call Natural Resources Wales on 0300 065 3000.