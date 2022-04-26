Flower festival to take place at Llanellen church
Wednesday 27th April 2022 6:00 am
St Helens Church Llanellen (Pic from Facebook )
St Helens Chuch in Llanellen will be hosting a five-day Flower Festival starting on Friday April 29.
The floral festival titled ‘Chocolate Fantasy’ will take place in the church with floral displays being staged by Abergavenny Flower Arrangement Society.
The event begins on Friday April 29 and will run until Tuesday May 3, and will be open from 10.30am to 4pm daily.
Admission is £5, except for children who are admitted free of charge but must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information and any queries about the flower festival please contact St Helens Church Treasurer Bonnie Russell on 01873 852507.
