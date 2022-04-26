Flower festival to take place at Llanellen church

St Helens Chuch in Llanellen will be hosting a five-day Flower Festival starting on Friday April 29.

The floral festival titled ‘Chocolate Fantasy’ will take place in the church with floral displays being staged by Abergavenny Flower Arrangement Society.

The event begins on Friday April 29 and will run until Tuesday May 3, and will be open from 10.30am to 4pm daily.

Admission is £5, except for children who are admitted free of charge but must be accompanied by an adult.