The American Institute of Flora Designers (AIFD) has announced that Sarah-Jane Evans, of Roberts Florist, has been awarded the 2026 Inspire and Empower Scholarship. It means she will be able to attend the AIFD’s National Symposium to not only immerse herself in floral design education, but also share her creative flare with others in the profession from around the world.
The Scholarship is designed to support international talent and represent the most diverse segments of the floral industry. This year, the Symposium will come to life in Orlando, Florida and features an unforgettable lineup of immersive educational experiences led by the world’s most decorated floral designers.
It won’t be the first time Sarah-Jane has taken her talents, which are inherited from her parents, to the other side of the pond.
Earlier this year, she attended the Philadelphia Flower Show and won Gold for the display as she teamed up with floral designers from around the world. At the time, she said she was proud to have been honoured with the award as the only Welsh person to have contributed to a display.
Robert’s Florist, which was founded by Sarah-Jane’s parents, Robert and Janet, is now going strong in its fifty-third year.
Established in 1965, AIFD® is dedicated to recognizing and promoting the art of professional floral design. With over 1,700 members worldwide, AIFD® and its members are in the forefront in establishing and maintaining higher standards in floral industry. For more information about AIFD® or the AIFD® Annual Symposium visit
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