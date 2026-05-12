Members of the Senedd have today elected a new President and Deputy Presiding Officer at the first Plenary Meeting of the new Senedd.
He got Huw Irranca-Davies was elected Presiding Officer, and will be responsible for chairing Plenary Meetings, ensuring that the Senedd conducts its business fairly and impartially, and representing the Senedd in Wales and beyond.
Following this, Kerry Ferguson was elected Deputy Presiding Officer. He will be responsible for supporting the Presiding Officer in overseeing the proceedings in the Chamber and carrying out the duties of the role when necessary.
The election of a President and Deputy Presiding Officer is one of the first duties carried out by the Senedd after an election, and is vital in enabling the Senedd to conduct its business on behalf of the people of Wales.
Addressing Members of the Senedd, Huw Irranca-Davies said: "I pledge to work with all Members of the Senedd to ensure that our Senedd meets the high expectations placed on this institution. That the Senedd applies to all parts of Wales, connects with everyone in Wales, and that our democracy is strengthened through our general interest and efforts as parliamentarians. I will fulfill this role by being open and by collaborating, being fair and impartial.
"I'm always keen to ensure that this Parliament and all of us who have the privilege of representing our constituents do so with respect for each other in the way we engage with each other and hold debates. With respect for our democratic processes and respect for the people of Wales in all our glorious diversity.
The President took the chair immediately after being elected, and will oversee the next steps of the Senedd as it undertakes its early business.
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