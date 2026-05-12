Addressing Members of the Senedd, Huw Irranca-Davies said: "I pledge to work with all Members of the Senedd to ensure that our Senedd meets the high expectations placed on this institution. That the Senedd applies to all parts of Wales, connects with everyone in Wales, and that our democracy is strengthened through our general interest and efforts as parliamentarians. I will fulfill this role by being open and by collaborating, being fair and impartial.