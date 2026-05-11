The party that had equalled its best ever Senedd election result five years ago could not even return double digits to a chamber that had increased by 36 seats this time. Therefore, it was never a ‘given’ that Sir Fynwy Torfaen would get a Labour MS. However, Lynne Neagle, who is one of the Senedd’s ‘Class of ‘99’ and was Education Secretary in Eluned Morgan’s Cabinet, just held on to her seat.