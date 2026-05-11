Our of the six seats available for the new super constituency, four were won by Plaid Cymru and Reform UK while Labour and the Conservatives picked up just one seat each.
Over the course of the day at Chepstow Leisure Centre, where the votes were being counted, it became clear that the image that had been reflected in the polls ahead of election day - where Plaid and Reform were the biggest parties - was soon going to become a reality.
“I have spoken to people in every corner of this constituency and it is clear that they want to see change, I feel that has been reflected in the vote today,” said new Plaid Cymru MS, Matthew Jones.
“It is going to be an intensive few days now and there is lots to learn for me in terms of procedures in the Senedd. But Plaid Cymru is ready to lead that change in Welsh Government.”
He will be joined by fellow new Plaid MS, Donna Cushing. It is the first time in history that Monmouthshire and Torfaen have returned Plaid Cymru Senedd Members for their constituency.
As reporters weaved between ballot boxes to try and get an indication of how candidates were thinking - and whether they were confident of getting a seat - there was a feeling that what everyone in the room was witnessing was seismic.
Peter Fox MS, who was the only Conservative member to win a seat here, told journalists at Chepstow Leisure Centre that he would be returning to a very different Senedd than the one he left.
Before counting had even finished, he told The Chronicle he expected to see widespread change.
“I expect to see change in the Senedd, but I am honoured to have been sent back to the Senedd for a second time to represent the people of Sir Fynwy Torfaen,” he said.
The Green Party’s Ian Chandler had said it was too close to call between his party and Labour for the coveted sixth seat when he arrived at Chepstow Leisure Centre on Friday. However, as declaration loomed, the successful candidates had been called to the stage and he wasn’t among them. Instead, the now-former education Secretary Lynne Neagle, was confirmed as one of the few Labour candidates who had won a seat.
Reform UK was naturally buoyant after the result, having tied with Plaid Cymru to send back two MSs from the constituency. Former regional Senedd Member, Laura Anne Jones, won more votes than any other candidate in Sir Fynwy Torfaen.
t’s really clear that people from all across Monmouthshire and Torfaen want Reform because the Labour vote is collapsing here and Reform are really taking in rural and urban areas, it’s really good and positive to see,” she said.
“Both counties [Monmouthshire and Torfaen] seem to be waking up that we do need real change and we’re the party that will deliver that.”
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