The Senedd election in Wales, the Scottish Parliament election and council elections across England, could heap further pressure on Mr Starmer’s position if results go badly for Labour.
Cabinet member Mr Thomas-Symonds denied attending a Labour campaign event, in Blaenavon in his constituency, with Greater Manchester mayor Mr Burnham could be seen as an endorsement of a potential leadership rival.
He said: “It absolutely isn’t. What this is collectively working together as a team. I will welcome any Labour Party figure from across the United Kingdom who wants to help our brilliant candidates.”
Mr Burnham sought a return to Parliament earlier this year when he attempted to put his name forward as Labour’s candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election but was blocked by the party’s ruling body.
The Torfaen MP said he is due to attend the European Political Community Summit in Armenia this weekend with Mr Starmer, who he said is respected by international leaders, and said “is doing a fantastic job”.
Asked if he’d like to see Mr Burnham return to Parliament Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “That is a question for the future.”
Mr Burnham praised the Torfaen MP and Cabinet Office minister as “a long-standing friend” and said the pair have been working together on the Hillsborough Law.
Mr Burnham had to be corrected after he mixed up Aberfan, the pit village struck by a 1966 tip collapse that killed 144 people including 116 children, with Aberavon which he visited the previous day.
He said: “The Hillsborough Law which matters massively to our communities back in the north west but Aberavon, the community would know something of how it is to fight injustice, what it is to fight injustice as well. Aberfan sorry. I know that they went through absolutely the same, as people in Liverpool went through fighting the state.”
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