FIVE people attended hospital following a road traffic incident at Cross Ash on Wednesday, October 23.
Gwent Police received a report of a road traffic collision on the B4521 at Cross Ash at around 3.45pm on Wednesday.
Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Police officers have confirmed that the collision involved two cars, a red Toyota Aygo, and a red Volvo. Five people - two from the Toyota and three from the Volvo- attended hospital for treatment.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police added that their injuries are not believed to be ”life-threatening” or “life changing.”
Enquiries are currently on-going, anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact Gwent Police quoting log reference 2400353205.