Five generations of one family were reunited last week as the newest addition to the family came to visit from Canada.
Patricia Watkins has lived in Abergavenny since she married her husband, Richard, who was born in the town. Their daughter, Leah, gave birth to grandson, Luis, in 1995 at Nevill Hall.
Luis did not meet his father until he returned from fighting in the Bosnian War, and Patricia still has the newspaper cutting from the Chronicle from when the then-baby Luis met his father for the first time.
Luis is now a proud dad himself, as his wife Cassidy gave birth to baby Lucass in December last year.
You might be scratching your head at this point and counting only four generations. But Gertrude Watkins, who currently lives at The Cantref nursing home on Brecon Road, was delighted to be able to meet her great great grandson. Mrs Watkins will be 102 later this year.
Luis, Cassidy and Lucass live in Alberta, Canada, so moments like these are very precious for the family.
“Luis and Cassidy decided to come over and visit so, the opportunity came for this special photograph of the five generations of Watkins family members,” said Patricia
The family enjoyed lunch together in Abergavenny and Patricia said it was a special day for family and friends to reunite.
“It was a wonderful afternoon, and it was lovely for Luis to catch up with his dad, family and friends,” she said.
“It is important for Lucass to know his Welsh connection too.”
“Everyone loved meeting Lucass for the first time and we can’t wait to see him again with Luis and Cass soon.”