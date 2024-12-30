A team of firefighters took to the icy waters of the River Usk in Abergavenny yesterday to launch a rescue mission for a sheep which had become trapped after falling into the river.
Seven fire officers from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and several vehicles parked at Merthyr Road in Abergavenny, with five fire fighters taking to a dinghy to bring the sheep to safety.
A spokesperson for SWFRS said: "At approximately 11:27am on Saturday December 28, SWFRS was called to Merthyr Road in Abergavenny to a sheep which had fallen into the river and was stranded on the bank.
"Crews from Ebbw Vale and Abertillery attended, deploying water rescue equipment and a boat, and successfully managed to move the sheep to a place of safety.”