A week after the devastating fire which destroyed one of Abergavenny’s most familiar buildings, firefighters were back at Frogmore Street this afternoon as smoke was once again spotting rising from the former Richards’ building.
Witnesses report seeing smoke coming from a container in the car park of the building which was most recently occupied by The Magic Cottage charity shop.
It was just a week ago tonight that the fire broken out and with hours had taken hold of the entire block, destroying the former Richards building. Residents were evacuated as the fire rages with fire teams on the scene for most of the week.