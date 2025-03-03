Other parts of the sale have also been filling up fast with the ceramics and glass shelves already crowded with a growing selection of attractive pieces. A large collection of Royal Worcester porcelain includes a range of floral vases and jugs as well as two rare hare form spill vases estimated at £200/£400. It is not surprising that these cute little figures are so desirable and they are certain to be snapped up by eager collectors and leave their estimate far behind.