Smiths Auctions in Newent are inviting final entries for their antiques and collectables sale on November 7-8. The autumn is a very buoyant time for the antiques market, especially with Christmas just around the corner. Smiths are keen to make the most of this seasonal uplift by tempting buyers with yet another exciting and varied selection of good quality lots.
The sale already includes a wide range of items including furniture, paintings, ceramics, glass, watches and collectables as well as specialist sections for silver, gold and jewellery.
Selections so far include a wide variety of antique jewellery as well as some spectacular modern pieces which should attract trade and private buyers, both locally and internationally.
Antique jewellery is very in vogue at present with collectors seemingly prepared to pay very high prices to obtain the object of their desire, even if the intrinsic value of the gold or gemstones is quite low. In some recent sales Smiths have seen some early paste items of jewellery selling for hundreds of pounds and in April a paste and base metal necklace surprised everyone when it sold for £1,550.
One the highest value lots in the November sale is a beautiful Columbian emerald and diamond ring estimated at £6,000 to £8,000 - due to the quality and size of the stones.
A range of other diamond set jewellery includes a variety of three stone rings ranging in price from £200 to £4,000 – again depending on the stones involved.
The silver section of the sale is always consistently popular, especially for small collectable items such as trinket boxes, pin cushions, compacts, scent bottles, photograph frames, snuff boxes and so forth.
Larger items in the sale include a high quality Victorian silver and silver gilt fruit bowl by George Fox in the Persian style, which is expected to make £300/£500.
By contrast a rather fun WMF Art Nouveau electroplated dish is sculpted in the form of a pond with a frog seated to the edge playing the flute. Even though this novelty item is only made of silver plate it is expected to attract WMF (or even frog) collectors and make £100/£150.
Other sections are also filling up fast with a number of rustic treen items that are sure to create interest. A charming George III pear form tea caddy is certain to be popular and surpass its pre-sale estimate of £80/£120.
A Mouseman nut bowl carved with a small mouse running around the outside could well end up on somebodies Christmas table and is estimated at £300/£400 whilst a Victorian turned wood spice box is another desirable and collectable item that should perform well on the day.
Smiths are inviting final entries to the sale before Monday, October 21. Please telephone 01531 821776 for an appointment or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.