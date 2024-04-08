Each year, Abergavenny Town Council funds the decorations for the Abergavenny Food Festival. Eagerly anticipated, these stay up all year round, enhancing the town’s striking Victorian Market Hall.
The 2024 decorations have just been installed. This year’s theme is edible flowers - arranged in glorious symmetry on giant plates, flanked by a burst of yellow sunflowers, tasty orange nasturtiums, and delicate floral cupcakes.
Sandra Rosser, Principal Officer for Abergavenny Town Council says, ‘We have been proud to sponsor the roof decorations for many years. They are an important part of the Festival and the town. We are delighted that this year's theme reflects the Community Growing efforts of Abergavenny in Bloom, and are indebted to the creative vision of Bettina Reeves and her team of volunteers. They do an amazing job designing and creating these beautifully unique installations.’
‘I’m always blown away by the vision and skill involved in bringing our decorations to life,’ adds Lucie Parkin, Festival Director. 'People behind the scenes also play a vital role - like Nigel Rees (from Monmouthshire County Council’s Grounds Team), who has been responsible for safely installing them from the outset.
There is so much creative talent in our community and it’s all there to be enjoyed, by local residents and by visitors to the town. Ticket holders for the Abergavenny Food Festival (21 and 22 September) have a treat in store.'