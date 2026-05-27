THOUSANDS of young people across Gwent will benefit from workshops on knife crime, county lines and hate crime, thanks to support from Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd.
Fearless is the youth service of the independent charity Crimestoppers, which has been helping keep Gwent safe for over thirty-six years.
As an organisation, Crimestoppers empowers people to speak up and report crime completely anonymously.
Through Fearless, the focus is on educating and empowering young people, helping them understand the issues affecting their communities and giving them the confidence to make a difference.
The sessions are being delivered by Fearless, who work with focus young people aged 11 to 18, where evidence shows they are most at risk of either becoming involved in crime or becoming victims of it.
Through the sessions, young people are helped to understand the dangers of criminal involvement, including carrying knives and other weapons.
Young people are shown how to report crime safely and completely anonymously, helping them understand the difference between harmful “snitching” and responsible reporting, and are encouraged to share any information or concerns through the Fearless.org.
Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd said, “In my Police, Crime and Justice Plan for Gwent, I made a commitment to reducing serious youth violence and investing in projects that help keep young people safe from crime.
“The work Fearless is doing is vitally important. It reaches young people at a formative stage in their lives, helping them understand the realities of crime and empowering them to speak up and report concerns.”
The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent has supported Fearless’s work in Gwent since 2019. During that time, more than 16,000 young people and professionals have attended a Fearless workshop.
Natasha Graves, Fearless youth coordinator for Gwent, said, “It’s about helping young feel informed, supported, and able to look out for themselves and their community.”
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