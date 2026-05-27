The idea came about through Henderson Hall Treasurer Gail Kinvig and a contact at the Royal Navy's Outdoor Leadership Training Centre just above Talybont-on-Usk. The new Commanding Officer at the centre, having known someone in the Royal Marines Band, pledged the idea of the band doing a week at the activity centre caving, mountain biking, climbing Pen y Fan and endeavouring in more adventure activities, in return for a performance in the village.