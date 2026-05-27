The Royal Marines School of Music band helped raise thousands of pounds through a concert at Henderson Hall in Talybont on Thursday, 21 May.
A packed Henderson Hall enjoyed a fun evening of young incredibly talented musicians, some of which who have only been playing their instrument for six months.
£2,930 was raised for Brecon Mountain Rescue Team who were in attendance at the concert.
The band began with the national anthem of the United Kingdom, followed by the Welsh national anthem, and played some classics, as well as Queen songs and some film favourites. Solo performances, duets and the whole band of young musicians impressed the delighted crowd who cheered for more and gave standing ovations for the performances.
The idea came about through Henderson Hall Treasurer Gail Kinvig and a contact at the Royal Navy's Outdoor Leadership Training Centre just above Talybont-on-Usk. The new Commanding Officer at the centre, having known someone in the Royal Marines Band, pledged the idea of the band doing a week at the activity centre caving, mountain biking, climbing Pen y Fan and endeavouring in more adventure activities, in return for a performance in the village.
“A huge thank you to all the volunteers at Henderson Hall for making this an absolute success,” said Warrant Officer First Class Jules Cook Royal Marines, who was conductor for the evening and entertained the audience.
A spokesperson for Brecon Mountain Rescue Team said: “I think if you closed your eyes, we could have been at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Congratulations to the band, we have been provided with some excellent entertainment here.
“I’m very grateful to the Lieutenant for recognising us as a charity and as the ones to benefit from tonight’s concert. Thank you to everyone for coming along today and supporting Brecon Mountain Rescue Team.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.