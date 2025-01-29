This follows last week’s announcement that NRW will stop issuing new permits, with farmers required to have waste dip removed by a registered waste carrier and disposed of in a suitable waste facility instead. NRW has confirmed that farms with active permits can continue to dispose to land for the time being, but eventually all waste dip will need to be disposed of via a registered waste carrier. Where a farmer no longer needs to dispose of waste sheep dip to land, they will be able to surrender their permit for free.