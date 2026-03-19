I’m sure many of you have heard NFU Cymru talk about the importance of keeping dogs on leads when around livestock out in the countryside. I am pleased to hear the recent announcement on the long-awaited Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act 2025, which came into force on Wednesday 18th March, which now grants police and courts greater powers to tackle livestock worrying and dog attacks on farm animals. With significant technological and scientific advancements, police can now have the ability to take DNA samples or mouth impressions from dogs they suspect of worrying livestock. The act also allows courts the ability to impose unlimited fines and even prison sentences to owners in the most serious cases.