I’m sure many of you have heard NFU Cymru talk about the importance of keeping dogs on leads when around livestock out in the countryside. I am pleased to hear the recent announcement on the long-awaited Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act 2025, which came into force on Wednesday 18th March, which now grants police and courts greater powers to tackle livestock worrying and dog attacks on farm animals. With significant technological and scientific advancements, police can now have the ability to take DNA samples or mouth impressions from dogs they suspect of worrying livestock. The act also allows courts the ability to impose unlimited fines and even prison sentences to owners in the most serious cases.
I know how hard NFU Cymru and NFU have worked and lobbied to get these results and my hope is that it provides greater protection for animals whilst still ensuring that that people can enjoy the Welsh countryside. This change not only reflects the seriousness of livestock worrying and dog attacks on farm animals, but will hopefully act as a strong deterrent and give farmers greater confidence that irresponsible dog owners will be held to account. Figures released by NFU Cymru’s partners at NFU Mutual last month show farm animals in Wales worth an estimated £385,000 were severely injured or killed in dog attacks last year, up 23% on 2024.
Farmers put a lot of time, care and effort into looking after their animals and maintaining the beautiful countryside that we live in. If an incident takes place, I urge you to tell a local farmer and report it to the police. This action can ensure the safety and welfare of animals and that any injured animals are not left suffering in pain.
As spring is upon us and lambing season is well underway, I thought it would be a good idea to remind dog owners and anyone planning to visit the countryside how they can help ensure the safety and welfare of livestock:
· Keep dogs on a lead when walking through rural areas where livestock are kept, but let go of the lead if chased by cattle (your dog will outrun cattle and it will make it easier for you to both reach safety)
· Be aware that all dogs, regardless of size, breed, and temperament, can cause the distress, injury and death of farm animals
· Report attacks by dogs to the police or local farmers
· Never let dogs loose unsupervised in gardens near livestock fields - many attacks are caused by dogs which escape and attack sheep grazing nearby
Fingers crossed that these changes result in us having a Welsh landscape which locals, visitors, farmers, livestock and wildlife can all enjoy safely.
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