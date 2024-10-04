Bird keepers are being reminded if they have not already done so that it is now a legal requirement to sign up to the new GB Poultry Register to curb avian influenza cases.
Under the changes there are new requirements for all bird keepers - regardless of the size of their flock - to officially register their birds.
Current legislation dictates that only those who keep 50 or more poultry must do so.
In Wales, these rules came in to force on October 1. If you haven’t yet registered your flock, you can do so with the Animal Plant Health Agency (APHA). Only birds that are kept as pets and live solely indoors without any outside access are exempt from registration.
Owners will need to provide information, including their contact details, the location where birds are kept and details of the birds, such as species, number and what they are kept for.
Keepers will also be legally required to update their information on an annual basis. By registering, they will receive updates relevant to them, such as on any local bird flu outbreaks and information on biosecurity rules. Government have said this would help to manage potential disease outbreaks, such as avian influenza and limit any spread. This will benefit all flocks large or small.
The information on the register will also be used to identify all bird keepers in disease control zones. This would for more effective surveillance, ensure more timely visits to premises and more effective use of central and local government resources.
The new rules cover owners of backyard flocks, birds of prey and pigeon fanciers, but do not affect caged pet birds.
Bird keepers that already have a CPH (county/ parish / holding) for livestock can use the same number for their poultry registration. Poultry keepers that do not hold a CPH will need to contact Rural Payment Wales who will allocate them with a CPH.