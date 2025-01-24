Among those to join us was Dame Nia Griffith MP, Under Parliamentary Secretary of State for Wales, who gave an address on UK Government’s priorities for Wales. Our members were very keen to question the Minister on the government’s budget announcement in October, which included controversial changes to inheritance tax rules – specifically around agricultural property relief (APR) and business property relief (BPR) – which stand to significantly impact Wales’ network of family farms. The Minister left the meeting in no doubt whatsoever about the strength of feeling from farmers in this room for her to report back to UK Treasury.