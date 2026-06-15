This month, NFU Cymru partners with Wynnstay Group PLC once again for the sixth Sustainable Farming Conference where the multifaceted work of Welsh farmers will be showcased. Whether it’s their work feeding the nation, enhancing the farmed environment or contributing to the vitality of their local communities, the conference promotes and celebrates the role of farmers play in sustainability.
Held on Tuesday, June 30at Pant Farm, Llanvetherine, Abergavenny by kind permission of the Yeomans Family, attendees will hear from industry leaders, the new Cabinet Minister and take part in a farm tour of the 160-hectare mixed farm which milks 600 dairy goats.Each year, the Sustainable Farming Conference has gone from strength to strength, celebrating sustainability in Welsh farming that encompasses far more than one definition; it speaks to the economic, environmental and cultural future and present well-being of the land and nation as a whole.
This year, NFU Cymru is delighted to welcome the Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd MS, and Ian Marshall OBE a former President of the Ulster Farmers Union and now Head of Business Development and Policy at Queen’s University Belfast Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy.
Attendees will also hear from an all-female farmers’ panel, chaired by NFU Cymru LFA Board Chair Kath Whitrow, who will share insights into their daily lives on farm and leading examples of sustainable farming in practice.In a first, the prestigious NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Group PLC Sustainable Agriculture Award will also be awarded at the Sustainable Farming Conference. Now in its sixth year the award recognises the unparalleled contribution Welsh farming enterprises make to the economic, environmental, social and cultural well-being of Wales.
Attendance at the conference will count towards one hour of the Sustainable Farming Scheme CPD training under Universal Action 4, stakeholders and NFU Cymru members are invited to attend and can register through the NFU Cymru website. More information about the event and the host farm can also be found on the NFU Cymru website.
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