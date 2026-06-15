Held on Tuesday, June 30at Pant Farm, Llanvetherine, Abergavenny by kind permission of the Yeomans Family, attendees will hear from industry leaders, the new Cabinet Minister and take part in a farm tour of the 160-hectare mixed farm which milks 600 dairy goats.Each year, the Sustainable Farming Conference has gone from strength to strength, celebrating sustainability in Welsh farming that encompasses far more than one definition; it speaks to the economic, environmental and cultural future and present well-being of the land and nation as a whole.