Rural crime continues to place a significant burden on farming families and communities across Wales. From the theft of livestock and vehicles to illegal off-roading and fly-tipping, many rural areas face persistent challenges that impact livelihoods, wellbeing and confidence in the countryside.
Over recent years, a particular concern in many parts of Wales has been hare coursing. Recurring incidents in areas including Glamorgan have been a cause of significant worry and intimidation for farming families. In many instances, offenders have shown little regard for private property, leaving behind damaged gates and farmland. Such incidents not only result in financial losses but also leave many farmers feeling vulnerable and increasingly concerned about the safety of their farms.
The FUW has worked with local police forces, politicians and other key stakeholders to highlight the damaging effects of hare coursing on rural communities. The Union has consistently called for stronger enforcement measures and more robust legislation to address what has become a persistent and deeply concerning issue for many farming families.
To this end, the FUW has welcomed the introduction of new sentencing guidelines for hare coursing offences in England and Wales. The measures, which came into force on 1 June 2026, will require courts to give greater consideration to the harm caused to farmers, rural communities and the wider countryside. The aim is to deliver tougher and more consistent penalties for those convicted of offences linked to illegal hare coursing.
The updated guidance covers offences introduced under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022, including trespass with intent to pursue hares and being equipped for hare coursing. Courts will now consider a broader range of aggravating factors when determining sentences, including organised criminal activity, the use of social media to promote or arrange coursing events, repeat offending, and significant damage to land, crops and wildlife habitats.
Importantly, the revised guidance expands the definition of “serious harm”. Sentencers will be asked to consider not only the physical and environmental damage caused by offenders, but also the distress, intimidation and disruption experienced by farming families and rural businesses. The most serious offences now carry sentencing starting points of up to 18 weeks’ custody, alongside powers to impose dog disqualification orders and recover costs linked to seized animals.
The FUW believes these changes represent an important step towards recognising the true impact of hare coursing and rural crime. By strengthening penalties and acknowledging the wider harm caused, the new guidelines send a clear message that criminal behaviour in the countryside will not be tolerated.
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