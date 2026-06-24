Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh will visit the Royal Welsh Show for the first time on Tuesday, July 21.The Duchess, who attended the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in 2018, will make her first visit to the show in her capacity as Patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO), a role she has held since 2012.
ASAO is the representative body for the UK’s agricultural, horticultural, equine and countryside events, and The Duchess is a regular supporter of agricultural shows across the country.
Nicola Davies, Chair of Council at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, said:“We are honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh to the Royal Welsh Show. It is hugely encouraging that members of the Royal Family continue to take such an active and deep interest in rural matters. This will be an extremely special occasion for us.
"The Royal Welsh Show is about bringing people together, and Her Royal Highness will have the opportunity to meet some of the wonderful people who make the Royal Welsh so special.”
During her visit the Duchess, who is widely recognised for her support of farming, food production and rural communities will tour the showground, meet exhibitors, young farmers and volunteers, and see some of the exciting new additions to this year’s Royal Welsh Show.
Richard Price, Honorary Show Director, said:“The Duchess of Edinburgh is hugely knowledgeable about agricultural shows, having visited many events in her role as Patron of ASAO, so she is sure to keep us on our toes! We will be pulling out all the stops to show her the very best of Welsh agriculture and to ensure she leaves with very fond memories of the Royal Welsh Show and its people.”
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