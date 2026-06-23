And there we have it. Monday brought what many had come to see as the inevitable resignation of Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister. Once, the office of Prime Minister was associated with stability. Yet now, Starmer becomes the sixth Prime Minister to fall in the decade since the Brexit referendum.
The contrast with the previous era is striking. The six Prime Ministers before him spanned four decades, from when James Callaghan succeeded Harold Wilson in 1976 to the resignation of David Cameron in 2016. Six Prime Ministers in forty years; six in just ten. The revolving door at Downing Street has become one of the defining features of Britain’s post-Brexit politics.
Of course, agriculture is largely devolved, so questions remain about the impact of Sir Keir’s resignation on Welsh farming policy, though any direct effect is likely to be limited.
However, there is little doubt that his government’s approach to farming weakened his hand. The ill-thought out inheritance tax proposals affecting family farms were a particular misstep, creating uncertainty and anger across rural communities from the outset. Equally damaging was the perception that ministers were unwilling to properly engage with the sector’s concerns.
While the eventual, hard-fought for U-turn was the correct decision, it came too late to avoid political damage. The episode left the government looking out of touch with rural communities and undermined confidence in its judgement. Ultimately, it was not an isolated incident, but part of a wider pattern of policy reversal and inconsistency that came to define Starmer’s premiership.
Of course, it is easy to criticise with the benefit of hindsight. To Starmer’s credit, his efforts to realign relations with the European Union, with food trade and agricultural exports as a key part of that process, were a welcome recognition of the importance of reducing friction for businesses, including farmers. For a sector heavily dependent on import and export markets, particularly in Wales where lamb remains a flagship product, closer cooperation with European partners offered genuine opportunities.
Few industries think in longer timescales than farming. Decisions taken today can shape businesses for decades to come. The challenge facing the Prime Minister’s successor - whether by coronation or contest - is not simply to restore stability to the government, but to restore confidence in it. After years of upheaval, Welsh farmers will not be looking for grand promises; they will be looking for consistency, clarity, and a government that knows where it is going.
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