NFU Cymru’s Welsh Farming Week reel competition
Are you a keen content creator? On Monday, June 8 NFU Cymru launched its social media reel competition as part of Welsh Farming Week 2026. NFU Cymru is inviting farmers from across Wales to create and share short reels showcasing sustainable food production on their farms. We want to see how Welsh farmers are producing food sustainably today – through your eyes.
Create a short reel showing what sustainable food production means to you and your farm. Your reel could feature caring for the environment; livestock management; day-to-day farm life; food production; water, soil or habitat management; family farming traditions; innovation and technology; or simply what sustainable farming means to you. Whether it’s footage from lambing time, feeding cattle, growing crops, checking fences, collecting eggs, milking or showcasing your local produce – we want to see your story! Start gathering your clips now.
It is easy to enter. All you need to do is create an original reel in Welsh or English and post it on Facebook and/or Instagram. You must tag @NFUCymru and hashtag #WelshFarmingWeek or #WythnosFfermioCymreig. You must be over 16 to enter and the content of your reel must be original.
Winning reels (subject to T&Cs) will be showcased at the NFU Cymru Sustainable Farming Conference on Tuesday 30th June in Monmouthshire and on the NFU Cymru stand at the Royal Welsh Show – sharing your story with the wider farming industry.
Reels are to be submitted no later than midday on Monday, June 29 2026. The reels will be judged by NFU Cymru President, Abi Reader and NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year 2025, Robbie Alman-Wilson. The judges will be looking for authentic, creative and engaging reels that showcase Welsh farming and food production in a positive and original way.
Show us what sustainable food production looks like on your farm for your chance to win some great prizes. Prizes to be won include Outback Outfitters smock and £200 voucher; £150 Ridgeline voucher; Ineos Grenadier demo and much more…
Keep an eye on the NFU Cymru website and social media pages for further details. We look forward to seeing your creativity and learning about what you do on your farm.
Please note: If your entry contains photographs or video images of people, you must ensure that you inform them that you intend to use the material for this purpose and obtain their consent. Entries must also be your own original content. Shortlisted or winning reels may be reshared, edited or displayed across digital channels and events.
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