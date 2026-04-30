Finally, I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you all that the final deadline for completing your SAF forms is Friday 15th May. If you have any queries about your application, you can contact RPW by calling the customer contact centre on 0300 062 5004 or by visiting the website at www.gov.wales/RPWOnline. NFU Cymru members can also contact their local NFU Cymru group office and speak with their Group Secretary.