NFU Cymru has just launched the Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award 2026. Each year this award continues to grow and showcase the crucial role that women have played and continue to play in Welsh agriculture. Along with award sponsors NFU Mutual, NFU Cymru is looking to celebrate the contribution of women in the Welsh farming industry and inspire and influence the next generation of women in farming.
The award seeks the woman who can demonstrate the part they play to make the farm enterprise a successful business, their contribution made to champion the industry and the role of women in farming and their involvement in local community life and in other organisations.
Last year’s winner, Robbie Alman-Wilson received the award for being a strong advocate for safeguarding the future of Welsh agriculture, through the production of top-quality livestock on the farm as well as her passion and dedication to the industry. She believes that agriculture plays a central role in the community as well as being key to producing high quality food.
The winner of this year’s award will receive £500 and a Welsh Royal Crystal bowl. The judges this year are NFU Cymru Deputy President Paul Williams and NFU Cymru Group Secretary and NFU Mutual Agent, Heather Holgate. The award will be presented to the winner on Thursday 23rd July at the Royal Welsh Show on the NFU Cymru stand.
If you are interested in entering, or know someone who you think is worthy of a nomination, please visit the NFU Cymru website to fill out the form or contact the NFU Cymru office by telephoning 01982 554200 or emailing [email protected]. The closing date for the competition is Friday 29th May 2026.
We also recently launched the NFU Cymru & Wynnstay Sustainable Agriculture Award which closes on Monday 25th May and the Gareth Raw Rees Memorial Scholarship which closes on Friday 12th June. Visit our website or social media to find out more information on how to apply.
Finally, I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you all that the final deadline for completing your SAF forms is Friday 15th May. If you have any queries about your application, you can contact RPW by calling the customer contact centre on 0300 062 5004 or by visiting the website at www.gov.wales/RPWOnline. NFU Cymru members can also contact their local NFU Cymru group office and speak with their Group Secretary.
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